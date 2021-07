US consumers are growing more upbeat about the economy and job prospects, with confidence rebounding to the highest point since the start of the pandemic, according to a survey released on Tuesday. And even as they become more wary about rising prices, that has not dampened enthusiasm, according to The Conference Board's monthly report showing the consumer confidence index jumped to 127.3 in June -- the highest since February 2020 before Covid-19 shuttered the global economy. And the index for May was revised up nearly three points to 120.0, the survey showed. "Consumer confidence increased in June and is currently at its highest level since the onset of the pandemic's first surge in March 2020," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board.