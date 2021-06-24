Cancel
Source: Steelers may already have replacement for DeCastro

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 18 days ago

In a shocking move, the Steelers released veteran guard David DeCastro on Thursday. DeCastro was the only returning offensive lineman for Pittsburgh that would’ve started the season at his usual position.

