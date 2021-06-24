Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan's $3.8 million investment into MichiganWorks! program to help Michiganders find work

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(LANSING, Mich.) On Thursday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the state will be investing $3.8 million into its Michigan Works! program in order to assist unemployed Michiganders in finding work.

Per Click On Detroit, the MW! program is a nonprofit organization to aims to provide support, training and services to Michigan residents who are seeking employment.

According to Whitmer’s office, the investment will allow Michigan Works! to support Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency by working to assist unemployed claimants who are “deemed most likely to exhaust their unemployment insurance benefits.”

Whitmer discussed the investment, and how she believes it will help Michiganders get back on their feet.

“This $3.8 million investment is yet another boost to the hardworking people of Michigan as we emerge from the pandemic,” Whitmer said. “We are focused on getting things done that will make a difference in people’s lives right now -- that includes supporting Michiganders with the services and support they need to get back to work with better jobs and bigger paychecks.”