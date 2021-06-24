Cancel
Cleveland, OH

16YO suspect identified in fatal shooting of 33YO man

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 18 days ago
A 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man near the border of Cleveland's West Boulevard and Cudell neighborhoods.

Cleveland police said officers responded to the 10400 block of Ignatius Avenue just before 8 a.m. Wednesday for a man down. When they arrived, officers located the 33-year-old victim down on the ground and unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found two handguns near the deceased man. According to authorities, an initial investigation indicates that the man was shot on Tuesday near East 105th Street and Lorain Avenue.

Authorities said they have surveillance video showing the deceased man at the scene where he was shot. A 17-year-old was also shot in the face. Police have not provided further details regarding the victim's or the deceased man's name.

Charges haven't been announced for the 16-year-old.

The matter remains under investigation.

