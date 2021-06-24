Cancel
San Diego, CA

SD-based Sen. Hueso calls on CIF to revoke Coronado HS title

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
 18 days ago
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A San Diego lawmaker has called on the California Interscholastic Federation to revoke Coronado High's regional basketball championship in response to community members throwing tortillas at the largely Latino opposing team as outrage continued Thursday over the incident.

"This intentional act was designed to be racist and should not now, nor ever, be tolerated," State Sen. Ben Hueso, D-Chula Vista, said Thursday in a letter to the sports federation's executive director and the leaders of its San Diego chapter. "Failure to impose swift and appropriate justice will become a tacit endorsement of the act itself by the CIF and violate CIF's own principles of ethical character-building for student athletes."

On Saturday, after Orange Glen High's predominantly Latino team lost to largely white Coronado High in overtime, some members of the crowd threw tortillas at Orange Glen athletes.

The incident has drawn censure from across California and additional responses are expected at a special Thursday evening meeting of the Escondido Union High School District's board. The board called the meeting in order to take up a resolution denouncing racism and racial discrimination, and affirming its support for equity, safety and the well-being of all students.

