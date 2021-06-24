Woman arrested after allegedly hitting and killing pedestrian in Phoenix

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) A man was hit and killed by a suspected impaired driver, who was arrested Thursday, azfamily reported.

The Phoenix Police Department said the crash happened just after midnight near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers claim a man was crossing Indian School and was hit by an SUV driving east.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Officials said the man was not in a crosswalk. His identity was not immediately available.

Phoenix police said the woman who was driving the SUV stayed at the scene of the crash. Officers said there were signs of impairment on the woman and she was arrested.

The woman was cited and then released, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.