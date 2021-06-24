Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Televangelist Jim Bakker settles lawsuit over COVID-19 cure claims

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bKDF5_0aeSEBvA00

Televangelist Jim Bakker has settled a lawsuit brought by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R) over his marketing of “silver solution” as a potential cure for the coronavirus.

Schmidt said in a statement that the televangelist and his Morningside Church Productions will pay roughly $156,000 in restitution over the marketing of the silver solution.

Schmidt sued Bakker in March 2020 for claiming that silver solution could cure the coronavirus on multiple episode of The Jim Bakker show.

The attorney general wanted a restraining order and permanent injunction against Bakker selling the substance as a coronavirus treatment.

Morningside offered Silver Solution in exchange for a contribution of $80 to $125, according to court documents. Part of the contribution went to the solution, while the other was a charitable donation.

Bakker was ordered to refund $90,000 to customers who purchased silver solution between Feb. 12 and March 10, 2020.

Schmidt’s office said he’s already refunded a number of customers who purchased the product, which combined with the $90,000 brings the restitution to about $156,000.

The televangelist is also not allowed to sell or advertise the solution as “to diagnose, prevent, mitigate, treat or cure any disease or illness”

Bakker was represented by Derek Ankrom and former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon (D), according to The Associated Press.

The attorneys told the news outlet in a statement that Bakker and Morningside can “continue the important work of Morningside Church.” They added that the agreement contains “no findings whatsoever that our clients violated any laws or misled” consumers.

Schmidt was not the only one to go after Bakker over his marketing of silver solution.

New York Attorney General Letitia James sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bakker over a Feb. 12 episode of the show.

During the episode, a guest claimed that while the solution hadn’t been tested on COVID-19, the solution had eliminated other strains of the coronavirus in a span of 12 hours.

The Food and Drug Administration also warned the televangelist over his marketing of the solutions.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

264K+
Followers
27K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Jay Nixon
Person
Letitia James
Person
Jim Bakker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Silver Solution#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
BusinessBBC

Juul to pay $40m in US lawsuit over teen targeting claims

E-cigarette maker Juul has agreed to settle a lawsuit with a US state that accused the firm of marketing its products to young people. Juul will pay $40m (£29m) to North Carolina over six years and will change its advertising in the region. The vape manufacturer did not, however, admit...
Businesswnynewsnow.com

Attorney General Settles Lawsuit With Johnson & Johnson

NEW YORK — Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $230 million to settle an opioid lawsuit from the State of New York. The state attorney general announced the settlement Saturday. The money J&J has to cough up will go toward prevention and treatment of opioid addiction. Johnson & Johnson...
Columbia, SCThe Post and Courier

SC officials approve settling 81 lawsuits over Lee prison riot for $6M

COLUMBIA — South Carolina officials approved spending $6 million to settle lawsuits stemming from a 2018 prison riot that left seven inmates dead and dozens injured. The State Fiscal Accountability Authority voted June 29 without discussion after a brief, closed-door meeting. When signed, the settlement will resolve 81 lawsuits in state and federal court.
LawWTOP

DC to pay $220,000 to settle church lawsuit over COVID-19 restrictions

D.C. has agreed to pay $220,000 in legal fees to settle a lawsuit by a church over the District’s COVID-19 restrictions. The Capitol Hill Baptist Church sued the city last year, claiming that the District’s restrictions on in-person religious gatherings discriminated against them at a time when large protests were allowed in the District.
California StatePosted by
Reuters

California company, execs settle with SEC over COVID fraud claim

(Reuters) - California-based Parallax Health Sciences Inc and two of its executives have agreed to settle claims by the Securities and Exchange Commission that they misled investors about their efforts to fight COVID-19. Parallax has agreed to pay $100,000, while Chief Executive Officer Paul Arena has agreed to pay $45,000 and Chief Technology Officer Nathaniel Bradley has agreed to pay $40,000, the SEC announced Wednesday. They have not admitted wrongdoing as part of the settlements, which must be approved by a judge, according to the agency.
Los Angeles County, CACanyon News

Match.com Settles Consumer Protection Lawsuit

SANTA MONICA- On Wednesday, June 7, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that Match Group Inc., an online dating company, will pay $2 million to settle a civil lawsuit that alleges the company charged customers for automatic renewal without their express consent. “Consumers should be protected from practices...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Study finds sign of long-lasting protection from COVID-19 vaccines | Poll: Nearly 30 percent say COVID-19 pandemic is over in US | Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC lawsuit

Welcome to Monday’s Overnight Health Care. If you live in the D.C. area and still have not been vaccinated, you can now see a show and get a shot during concerts at the Merriweather Post Pavilion, courtesy of the Howard County health department. If you have any tips, email us...
Terre Haute, INwbaa.org

Company Settles Over Alleged False Health Care Claims At Terre Haute Prison

The U.S. Department of Justice has settled with a health care company accused of filing hundreds of thousands of dollars in false claims at the federal prison in Terre Haute. NaphCare, Inc. works with physicians who provide care to inmates at federal prisons throughout the country. The DOJ alleges that NaphCare charged taxpayers for more costly services when some doctors at the Terre Haute prison didn’t indicate on forms exactly what services they performed.
Boston, MAGloucester Daily Times

Healey settles lawsuit with opioid-maker

BOSTON — Attorney General Maura Healey has agreed to a multi-billion dollar settlement with OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma over its role in the opioid addiction crisis. Under the deal involving 14 other states, the company will be sold off by 2024 and its owners, the Sackler family, would be banned from selling opioids. The Sacklers will be required to pay $4.3 billion for opioid treatment and prevention in exchange for the states dropping their opposition to the company's bankruptcy.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

Heathcott, CJRW Settle 2018 Breach of Contract Lawsuit

Former Little Rock advertising man Gary Heathcott and marketing firm CJRW of Little Rock have settled Heathcott's $1.3 million breach of contract lawsuit from 2018, a case that gained local prominence at the height of the "Me Too" movement. Heathcott filed the case after CJRW dismissed him as a consultant...
LawPosted by
Axios

Republicans push to ban "discrimination" against unvaccinated people

State Republican lawmakers around the country are pushing bills — at least one of which has become law — that would give unvaccinated people the same protections as those surrounding race, gender and religion. Why it matters: These bills would tie the hands of private businesses that want to protect...

Comments / 1

Community Policy