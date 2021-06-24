Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Biden backers sue 'Trump train' members accused of harassing campaign bus in Texas

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8PMl_0aeSEA2R00

Passengers on a Biden campaign bus that was allegedly harassed by Trump supporters while driving through Texas last year filed two lawsuits Thursday, one against individual members of the so-called Trump Train they say tried to run them off the road and another against law enforcement members who plaintiffs allege turned a blind eye to the incident.

The lawsuits were filed by nonprofit groups Protect Democracy and The Texas Civil Rights Project along with the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP on behalf of Timothy Holloway, the driver of the Biden bus that day in October; Biden campaign volunteer Eric Cervini; Biden campaign staffer David Gins; and former Democratic Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis.

The Biden campaign canceled an event in October of last year after it said a caravan of Trump supporters surrounded its bus, attempted to force it to stop in the middle of the highway and tried to run it off the road.

Former President Trump later appeared to express his support for the drivers' actions, sharing a video of the incident on his now-deleted Twitter account and writing, “I LOVE TEXAS!”

The suit states that the plaintiffs have suffered “ongoing psychological and emotional injury” due to the incident.

The individuals named as part of the Trump Train that surrounded the Biden bus include: Eliazar Cisneros, Hannah Ceh, Joeylynn Mesaros, Robert Mesaros and other unnamed defendants.

The defendants, all residents of Texas, were identified through photos of their license plates as well as their own proclamations on social media of having participated in the incident. Cisneros is accused of striking one of the vehicles that was escorting the Biden-Harris campaign bus.

The suit accuses the individuals of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 which states “if two or more persons conspire to prevent by force, intimidation, or threat, any citizen who is lawfully entitled to vote” from supporting the election of a president, vice president or member of Congress, they will be liable “for all damages.”

During a press conference Thursday, Holloway, the driver of the bus who is Black, said the Oct. 30 incident was “just like what happened in the old days, when they ran colored people out of the town.”

“It’s an old-school voter intimidation that they — they was trying to run us out of town, and guess what, they did and it worked. The rest of the tour was canceled. I didn't even want to stay in Texas,” he added.

Holloway said he has not driven a bus since the day of the incident.

Gins, the director of state operations for Texas for the Biden-Harris Campaign, said during the press conference that at one point during the ordeal, he walked to the back of the bus and “completely broke down crying thinking that our lives were in danger.”

Gins added that he stopped participating in campaign events following the Texas incident.

“No one should have to undergo a traumatic experience because they're participating in our electoral process. This is America, we have a right to engage in peaceful political discourse,” Gins said.

John Paredes, the counsel for Protect Democracy, said the suit is “not about the money,” but rather seeks accountability, though he did say they would be seeking “compensatory damages” for the injuries the plaintiffs suffered as well as possible attorney fees.

Though those aboard the bus called various law enforcement departments multiple times while traveling, the second lawsuit accuses the San Marcos Police Department of abdicating their responsibility as other departments were able to provide protection.

The suit alleges San Marcos Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp declined to take steps to prevent “violent political intimidation," despite receiving 24 hours notice beforehand and receiving phone calls when the incident occurred.

One official at the department, according to the lawsuit, told one of the campaigners of the bus, “We don’t know if the bus is in our jurisdiction,” and refused to send officers to help because they were not “reporting a crime.”

The plaintiffs have requested a trial by jury for both cases.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

264K+
Followers
27K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Trump Train#Democratic#Mcbyrne#The Ku Klux Klan Act#San Marcos Director Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Twitter
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas GOP picks another Abbott critic to lead state party

Texas Republicans have chosen former state Rep. Matt Rinaldi to replace Allen West as chairman of the state GOP. The State Republican Executive Committee voted on Sunday to name Rinaldi as the party’s new leader. West, a former Florida congressman who has served as Texas GOP chair for just under a year, announced last month that he would step down to challenge Gov. Greg Abbott for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Democrats walk out to block election overhaul bill

Texas Democratic lawmakers plan to leave the state to deny Republicans the quorum they need to convene a special legislative session, a dramatic move that is likely to set up weeks of political brinkmanship. A majority of state House members plan to fly to Washington, D.C., on chartered flights, according...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Lawyers group criticizes Noem, Abbot on National Guard to border

A nonpartisan group of lawyers released a statement on Monday in opposition to the deployment of non-federalized National Guard troops to the border by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), concluding that the states are “way out of their lane.”. Noem last month announced...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer calls for NRA to be investigated for bankruptcy fraud

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday called for the National Rifle Association (NRA) to be investigated for bankruptcy fraud by the Justice Department (DOJ), claiming that the organization continued to spend money on advertising despite filing for bankruptcy. A judge in May dismissed the NRA’s bankruptcy case, ruling...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump: 'You have to give police back their authority'

Former President Trump said cities struggling with a rise in crime have to “give police back their authority." Fox News reporter Lawrence Jones asked Trump, during a Sunday interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that aired Monday on "Fox & Friends," what he would do to “address the skyrocketing crime that’s going on.”
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C....
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pompeo on 2024: 'I want to continue to have an impact'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not confirm any potential plans for 2024 in a new interview but said he wants to “continue to have an impact.”. “It’s literally the case that only the Lord knows what’s gonna happen,” Pompeo said on "The Carlos Watson Show" in an interview airing this fall when asked about any plans for the 2024 race.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Cruz calls on Biden to support Cuban protesters

Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz on Monday called on the Biden administration to explicitly support Cuban citizens protesting against their country's communist government. “The American people stand squarely with the men and women of Cuba and their noble fight for liberty, and the Biden administration must unequivocally and forcefully tell the world as much — immediately," said Cruz in a statement.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Texas AG to stop blocking critics on Twitter, ending First Amendment suit

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) has unblocked critics on his Twitter account and agreed to not block anyone in the future, ending a First Amendment lawsuit against him. The agreement was filed Friday in an Austin-based federal case brought against him by nine Twitter users who had been blocked from Paxton’s @KenPaxtonTX Twitter account after criticizing him or his policies.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Poor People's Campaign looks to puts pressure on Congress

The Poor People’s Campaign pressed Congress on Monday to take action on voting rights, a $15 minimum wage and ending the Senate filibuster. The advocacy group, led by Bishop William Barber and the Rev. Liz Theoharis, has been one of the loudest voices calling for the Biden administration and Democratic lawmakers to pass a number of their legislative priorities that have stalled in Congress.
Virginia StatePosted by
The Hill

Trump offers support for Youngkin in Virginia governor's race

Former President Trump on Monday doubled down on his support for Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin and suggested that a failure to embrace him and his “America First movement” would come with a political cost. In a statement issued through his leadership PAC, Trump accused the GOP’s 2017 nominee...
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the CPAC conference in Dallas

The Republican faithful flocked to Dallas for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend as the GOP strategizes ahead of the 2022 and 2024 election cycles. The confab marked an opportunity for the grassroots to rub shoulders with leaders of the GOP, including former President Trump , who...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Beyond Trump's flimsy lawsuits, there's a proper path for regulating social media

The lawsuits filed by former President Donald Trump and his allies against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg , Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai (link broken) have been widely reviled as a legally-flimsy political ploy aimed at fundraising and motivating his base in advance of the coming Congressional elections. They are that and will almost certainly be dismissed by the courts as legally defective. But they also raise fundamental questions about the role of social media in today’s information ecosystem that deserve a full airing.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards dies at 93

Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards (D), who was the state's chief executive for four terms before serving nearly nine years in prison for federal corruption charges, died on Monday at his home. He was 93. The Advocate reported that Edwards died of respiratory problems that he struggled with in recent...
Utah StatePosted by
The Hill

Utah governor apologizes for vaccine data error

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) apologized on Monday after his administration discovered a state agency had inadvertently misstated the number of residents who had received a vaccine against the coronavirus. In a letter to his constituents, Cox said some federal doses had been double-counted. The new count means just over...

Comments / 17

Community Policy