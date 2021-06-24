Free COVID-19 vaccinations available week of June 28

The city of Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada Health District are teaming up to provide several walk-in, pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites beginning June 29.

No appointments are necessary at these sites and vaccines will be available while supplies last.

Walk-up vaccination sites include:

- Palo Verde High School, 333 S. Pavilion Center Drive, June 29 - 30, from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

- West Preparatory Academy, 2050 Sapphire Stone Ave., June 29 - 30, from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station 4, 412 S. 15 th , June 29 - 30, from 8 a.m. to noon.

- La Bonita Supermarket, 6000 W. Cheyenne Ave., June 29 – 30, from 5 to 9 p.m.

- Trinity United Methodist Church, 6151 W Charleston Blvd., July 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Lied Middle School, 5350 W. Tropical Parkway, July 1 - 2, from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

- First Friday, downtown in the 18B Arts District, July 2, from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Health District is providing several other vaccination sites throughout the city and additional information can be found here .