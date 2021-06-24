Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Free COVID-19 vaccinations available week of June 28

KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 18 days ago
The city of Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada Health District are teaming up to provide several walk-in, pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites beginning June 29.

No appointments are necessary at these sites and vaccines will be available while supplies last.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

Walk-up vaccination sites include:

- Palo Verde High School, 333 S. Pavilion Center Drive, June 29 - 30, from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

- West Preparatory Academy, 2050 Sapphire Stone Ave., June 29 - 30, from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station 4, 412 S. 15 th , June 29 - 30, from 8 a.m. to noon.

- La Bonita Supermarket, 6000 W. Cheyenne Ave., June 29 – 30, from 5 to 9 p.m.

- Trinity United Methodist Church, 6151 W Charleston Blvd., July 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Lied Middle School, 5350 W. Tropical Parkway, July 1 - 2, from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

- First Friday, downtown in the 18B Arts District, July 2, from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Health District is providing several other vaccination sites throughout the city and additional information can be found here .

