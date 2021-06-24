Cancel
A&M's national vaccine study expanding its age range to 29-year-olds

By Jonathan Buck
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 18 days ago
Texas A&M's national vaccine study is entering a new phase this week, as officials say it will expand the age range for those wishing to take part.

Researchers previously called for unvaccinated young adults ages 18 to 26. Now, they're calling on those up to 29 years old to participate.

Those wanting to help out science should neither be vaccinated - or have been infected with COVID-19 in the past.

"We really thought that those 18 to 29 really are very similar in terms of COVID-19 and so it's important to really understand all of this group as well this is a group that if they do get infected there tends to be very minor illness and a lot of asymptomatic infections." shared Dr. Rebecca Fischer, epidemiologist, Texas A&M University.

The study's leaders will be holding an information session at the Annenberg Presidential Conference center next week.

To learn more about participating, click here.

