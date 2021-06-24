Creating a Stylish Luxury Landing of Your Own — How The Southmore Sings With a Few Design Touches

We value more than ever those moments we have to take care of ourselves. The bathroom is conceived as a “temple for the senses” and we give you the tricks to achieve it. The rhythm of life, every day more, asks us to stop. Our refuge has always been our home, but since this year we have been forced to reconvert it into our work, coexistence, and leisure space, this concept has been relegated to a specific room: the bathroom. Space where you can connect with yourself. The bathroom has become a place to express our emotions and relax our senses.