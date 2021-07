Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Summer is in full swing, and with the arrival of hot, humid weather comes the opportunity for potential skin woes. It is a whole new season, and that means adhering to a whole new routine that can withstand even the stickiest of summer afternoons. Your summer skincare regimen should include products that protect your skin from sun damage and potential dryness. If you're in need of seasonal essentials or you're running low on warm weather favorites, Biossance is here to help with its summer sale.