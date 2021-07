Global fund data and technology company FE fundinfo has partnered with MSCI to enhance its ESG capabilities. Through the agreement, FE fundinfo will now include MSCI’s ESG fund ratings and data across its products including FE Analytics, Trustnet and fundinfo.com. Users of these services will be able to access a wider range of ESG data, ranging from the overall ESG-Score of a fund to more detailed metrics such as the social and governance measures and rating distribution, the fund's carbon intensity, green and brown revenue generation and any United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) violations they may have.