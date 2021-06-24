Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

Jessica Chastain's TikTok Is Here to Remind You That She Is Not Bryce Dallas Howard

By Grayson Gilcrease
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The resemblance between Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard is so uncanny, they have been confused for one another since college and are almost always listed as celebrity doppelgängers. On June 23, the It actor posted a TikTok saying she was "f*cking sick" of being compared to her Jurassic World counterpart. This isn't the first time Jessica has joked about the pair's resemblance, and it probably won't be the last.

