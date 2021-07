The FTSE 100 rallied a bit during the trading session on Friday to wipe out quite a bit of the losses from the Thursday session. By doing so, it essentially “saved itself”, as we continue to grind higher based upon the ascending channel that we have been in for some time. The 50-day EMA is currently sitting right in the middle of the candlestick, so it could give you an idea of just how important this overall area is. If we can break above the top of the ascending triangle I have drawn, then I believe the market continues to climb the overall up trending channel. In order to break out to the upside, I believe that the market is going to have to close above the 7100 level.