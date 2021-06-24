Cancel
Santa Clarita, CA

Senator Wilk Calls Newsom’s Misleading Statements On Wildfire Prevention ’A Slap In The Face’

By KHTS Newsroom
Santa Clarita Radio
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has responded to reports that Governor Gavin Newsom overstated California’s accomplishments on wildfire prevention. On Thursday, Wilk reacted to an investigation conducted by Capitol Public Radio (CapRadio) and National Public Radio’s (NPR) California Newsroom which found that Newsom made misleading statements about the breadth of California’s accomplishments in wildfire prevention.

