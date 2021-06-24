Cancel
SCAM ALERT: Phony websites are one avenue used by scammers

Cottonwood County Citizen Online
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one thing scammers excel at, it’s making something phony look very real. The Better Business Bureau recently sent out a report in which it advised people to beware false advertising and phony websites. When searching online or browsing social media, watch out for ads that point to scam...

windomnews.com
