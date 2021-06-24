Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Friday Forecast: The unsettled weather pattern of the past few days will continue through the end of the work week

By Ken Siemek
1011now.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will once again threaten much of 10-11 Country Thursday night...and again on Friday... After quieter-than-normal severe weather conditions for much of the early-summer...our weather pattern has taken a “stormier” turn over the past few days...and unsettled weather conditions will continue Thursday night and perhaps even again on Friday. Our atmosphere remains saturated with low-level moisture...and Wednesday night’s thunderstorm activity has left numerous boundaries across the region. Low pressure developing in Kansas will enhance the instability across southeastern Nebraska Thursday evening...and lead to the development of severe thunderstorms. Tornadoes are possible in parts of southeastern Nebraska...along with thunderstorms containing hail...damaging winds...and heavy rain. That severe weather threat should come to an end later in the evening...but an additional round of ‘storms may develop in western Nebraska and eventually move east later Thursday night and into Friday morning.

www.1011now.com
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
