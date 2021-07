The appeal of Unforgotten, an ITV crime series airing in the US on PBS, is how satisfyingly methodical it is. Created and written by Chris Lang, each season explores one “historical” crime over six episodes, with our beloved detectives doggedly working the case. With those detective’s personal lives only briefly touched upon, the seasons—with their long breaks in between—feel more like installments in an anthology. But what connects these stories even more than the good work done by DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaska) is the format: A body is found from a crime committed long ago, a disparate group of characters are introduced, and slowly all of these pieces come together to form a complete picture of what happened and who’s responsible. It’s compelling, well-plotted television.