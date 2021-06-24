Cancel
This Is Your Reminder To Let Go And Let God

By Sydney Koel
Thought Catalog
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is your reminder to let go and let God fight your battles. When you feel like you can’t go on, lean on him during the days of hardship. He will never put you through something you can’t handle. You may not understand now, but trust that God has a plan for you. A plan that will take you places you never thought possible. When it feels like some prayers go unanswered, remember he works in mysterious ways and will present you what you need when the timing is right.

