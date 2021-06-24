Cancel
Raleigh, NC

Special Delivery! 20 Triangle-based Food Subscriptions & CSAs

Cover picture for the articleFrom produce and seafood to bread and wine, consider these local seasonal boxes and delivery programs to spice up your home cooking. North Carolina boasts amazing agriculture — and signing up for a weekly box is a way to both support a local producer and try all kinds of fresh new food and drink. From seasonal veggies to fresh-baked goods to unusual cuts of meat or old-school milk in glass bottles, we have it all in Triangle area through CSAs and food subscription services. Consider one of these 20 companies to get a variety of fruits, vegetables, and groceries for pickup or delivered to your home.

