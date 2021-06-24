Special Delivery! 20 Triangle-based Food Subscriptions & CSAs

From produce and seafood to bread and wine, consider these local seasonal boxes and delivery programs to spice up your home cooking. North Carolina boasts amazing agriculture — and signing up for a weekly box is a way to both support a local producer and try all kinds of fresh new food and drink. From seasonal veggies to fresh-baked goods to unusual cuts of meat or old-school milk in glass bottles, we have it all in Triangle area through CSAs and food subscription services. Consider one of these 20 companies to get a variety of fruits, vegetables, and groceries for pickup or delivered to your home.