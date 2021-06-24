Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

EDITORIAL: CN anti-harassment act something to envy

By Daily Press staff
Tahlequah Daily Press
 18 days ago

Why anyone would oppose the Cherokee Nation's Anti-Harassment Act of 2021 is a puzzle to outside observers, but with everything so politicized these days, it should come as no surprise. That's even true at the tribal level, where "red v. blue" kerfuffles should be out of the picture. The language...

www.tahlequahdailypress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Anti#Freedom Of Speech#The Cherokee Nation#Tribal Council#American#Republican#Democrat#Native
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

Raman praises tenant anti-harassment ordinance

The Los Angeles City Council on June 23 unanimously passed the Tenant Anti-Harassment Ordinance, a set of bylaws intended to protect renters from the pernicious issue of landlord harassment. “Tenants have been running out of time and have needed an ordinance since 2013,” said Jenise Dixon, member of the Alliance...
ImmigrationThe Tribune-Democrat

Letter to the editor | Democrats will break it

The Democrat/liberal motto is: “If it ain’t broke, we’ll break it!”. Here is a list of broke: God, Jesus and any stance on Christianity; family unity; American patriotism, exceptionalism; education: public education; most colleges; preschool (in lieu of lowering taxes for mothers to stay at home with their children and teach them themselves); mostly all roads; Boy Scouts; Girl Scouts; elections; marriage; sexuality; civility; law and order; justice systems; legal institutions; civil service; the armed forces; truth; history; science; disciplining children with logical and natural consequences; work force; work ethic (brought to you by AFL-CIO); incentive to earn a living; entrepreneurialism; medical facilities; medical professions; taxation without representation; banking; fiscal responsibility; home ownership; liberty; communications: entertainment; mainstream media; movies; sitcoms; commercials; radio airwaves (NPR); newspapers (including The Tribune-Democrat); environmental (mis)management; fish and game sports; all sporting (except hockey, for now); Super Bowl; NFL; freedom of speech is equal to, let’s just say, every Constitutional freedom outlined by our founders; sanity; respect for anything but themselves; race relations; wars on: poverty, drugs, terror, etc.; immigration; America; freedom; mental health; traveling; security; justice in general; accountability; fairness; self-sufficiency; presumptuous weather predictions; and, this just in: Olympics.
SocietySt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Inhumane transgender sterilization laws must end

Regarding “Czech President calls transgender people ‘disgusting’” (June 27): Throughout the globe, particularly in Europe, many countries have established laws requiring transgender people to be sterilized for their true gender identity to be legally recognized. This blatantly transphobic legislation is an affront to human rights and basic human dignity and must stop.
Hampton, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Editorial: Act regionally to fight violent crime

A virtual meeting of Hampton Roads mayors came at a precarious time on Monday night, only hours after a series of shootings wounded four people under the age of 20 in the city of Hampton. This has already been a violent summer across the region, and residents want action. Trouble is, while there is much that can be done now to investigate crimes and arrest offenders, preventing today’s ...
ProtestsGreenwichTime

New wave of anti-protest laws may infringe on religious freedoms for Indigenous people

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Over four days in June 2021, thousands of protesters attended the Treaty People Gathering in opposition to Line 3, a crude oil pipeline slated to be built across traditional homelands of the Ojibwe peoples in northern Minnesota.
Decatur, ILHerald & Review

LETTER: Editorial about SAFE-T Act in error

“Tunnel vision” was the way the H&R editorial board lambasted the Illinois General Assembly for its handling of the SAFE-T Act. The editorial writers should have been careful not to analyze the issue in the same manner. The act reworks many portions of the criminal justice system. The board blithely...
InternetSeattle Times

Prominent women call for tech giants to act against online harassment

More than 200 prominent women from around the world, including actors, journalists, musicians and former government leaders, have written an open letter urging CEOs of Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Google to “prioritize the safety of women” on their platforms. The letter was published Thursday by the World Wide Web Foundation...
Warrenton, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

City requires anti-harassment training over pronoun comments

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — The city of Warrenton is requiring anti-harassment and discrimination training after a library board member and planning commissioner complained about a library employee’s preferred gender pronouns. In newspaper column in May, Kelly Knudsen, the director of the Warrenton Community Library, introduced the new library employee using...
U.S. PoliticsTimes and Democrat

EDITORIAL: Anti-patriotism could backfire on Democrats

If Democrats want to keep their hold on political power and instill confidence in their leadership and policies, they are going about it in a strange way. Belittling America and its symbols of freedom will catch up with Democrats and likely send them on the road out of Washington. Consider...
Ashtabula, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Reject the trashing of our history

I can’t recall when I’ve ever agreed with anything Lorna Westlake has written, but I must admit her recent letter about Juneteenth and American history is one I wish I’d written myself! It was a clear, succinct summation of how the ideals of liberty and law on which this country was founded have enabled the landmark achievements we’ve made since then. Yes, ideas matter.
PoliticsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Property rights should be considered human rights

John Quincy Adams, sixth President of the United States, said that property has divine rights and the moment the idea is admitted into society that property is not as sacred as the laws of God, anarchy and tyranny begin. People today would not be ready to equate property rights with...
SocietyPosted by
CBS News

Indigenous Americans call for justice over residential schools

Canadians are confronting an ugly truth. For more than a century, their government separated Indigenous children from their parents and placed them in residential schools where they were forced to assimilate. Hundreds did not survive. Similar schools also existed in the U.S. After the horrors and unexplained deaths recently revealed...
Societytucson.com

Letter: Critical Race Theory Deniers

I am having a hard time following the logic of author of( CRT not history : it's propaganda ). So CRT is" a gross distortion of history more accurately labeled propaganda"? We didn't massacre Native Americans, enslave Africans or put American citizens in concentration camps?. To me CRT is about...
LawPosted by
Axios

Republicans push to ban "discrimination" against unvaccinated people

State Republican lawmakers around the country are pushing bills — at least one of which has become law — that would give unvaccinated people the same protections as those surrounding race, gender and religion. Why it matters: These bills would tie the hands of private businesses that want to protect...
ReligionThe Guardian

My relatives went to a Catholic school for Native children. It was a place of horrors

There is so much mourning Native people have yet to do. The full magnitude of Native suffering has yet to be entirely understood, especially when it comes to the nightmarish legacies of American Indian boarding schools. The purpose of the schools was “civilization”, but, as I have written elsewhere, boarding schools served to provide access to Native land, by breaking up Native families and holding children hostage so their nations would cede more territory. And one of the primary benefactors of the boarding school system is the Catholic church, which is today the world’s largest non-governmental landowner, with roughly 177 million acres of property throughout the globe. Part of the evidence of how exactly the church acquired its wealth in North America is literally being unearthed, and it exists in stories of the Native children whose lives it stole, which includes my own family.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump deposition? 45 braces as Trump Org case takes twist

Trump's legal woes are skyrocketing. His lawyers promoting litigation to overturn the election now face sanctions hearings in Michigan for making false claims in court filings. Trump also plans to sit for a deposition in his social media lawsuit as the criminal probe into his namesake company continues. Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance to discuss the legal storm Trump faces.

Comments / 0

Community Policy