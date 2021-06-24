Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘F9’ Opening Box Office Gross: How High Could It Fly?

By Tom Brueggemann
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Flashback to early March last year: Eon Productions announced that “No Time to Die” would vacate its April release date for November. With COVID-19 exploding, particularly in international locations where Bond films do up to three-quarters of their business, this was a shock, but understandable. A few days later, Universal Pictures only further revealed the crisis the industry faced. The studio’s early decision to push back “F9” from Spring 2020 to 2021 seemed extreme at the time. Many thought that by late May things would be fine, and that shutdowns, if any, would be temporary.

www.indiewire.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IndieWire

IndieWire

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fly#How High#Marvel Films#Tv News#Imax#Eon Productions#Universal Pictures#Imax#Paramount#Premium Vod#Warner Bros#Hobbs Shaw#Easters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Movies
Related
BusinessPosted by
SlashGear

Amazon and Universal strike major Prime Video and IMDb TV movie deal

Only days after revealing a deal that will bring its newly released movies to Peacock, Universal Pictures has announced another deal, this one with Amazon. Under this arrangement, Universal Pictures’ future theatrical movies will be available exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video platform after they leave Peacock, which gets the first exclusive streaming window for the content.
MoviesPosted by
Axios

"F9" speeds past pandemic-era box office record

"F9: The Fast Saga," the ninth installment in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, is estimated to have brought in over $70 million over the weekend — the highest weekend haul at the box office in North America since before the pandemic. Why it matters: The "F9" weekend blowout is a...
Los Angeles, CAspectrumnews1.com

'F9' beats out 'Boss Baby 2' as box office revs up

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — "F9" continued to outpace the competition at the box office, grossing $24 million in its second weekend of release, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The latest entry in the long-running and hugely profitable "Fast & Furious" franchise was expected to clear $32 million over the...
Moviesmxdwn.com

Box Office: ‘F9’ Revs Engine to $70 Million Domestic Opening, Biggest Mark Since 2019

F9: The Fast Saga had a massive US opening at the Box Office the last weekend. While a couple years ago it might have been considered a smaller total, the $70 million domestic mark for the ninth installment of the Vin Diesel led franchise is the biggest opening in the United States in over a year and a half. The last film surpassing that total was Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker all the way back in December 2019.
Movieskfgo.com

Box Office: ‘F9’ Zooms to Mighty $70 Million Debut, Shattering Pandemic Records

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) – The only thing stronger than family? The box office debut of “F9,” the latest entry in Universal’s “Fast & Furious” saga. After many delays over the course of a year and a half, “F9” opened to a mighty $70 million from 4,179 North American venues. That’s by far the biggest start for a movie at the U.S. box office since the onset of COVID-19.
MoviesHipHopDX.com

Cardi B Helps ‘F9’ Earn Huge Box Office Debut Worldwide

Revealing baby No. 2, making her debut in the Fast series and collecting BET Awards all in the same weekend, what can’t Cardi B do? F9 hit U.S. theaters on Friday (June 25) and raced to collect $70 million at the box office over the weekend, which marks the largest grossing since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.
Moviesimdb.com

‘F9’ on Track to Top Last ‘Fast’ Film at the Box Office – But Soon Faces a Marvel-Size Obstacle

“F9” has been a boon for theaters and the box office, scoring the highest opening weekend in over 18 months with a $70 million start in the U.S. And even with about 20% of domestic theaters still closed, “F9” is on track to match or exceed the box office of the “Fast & Furious” franchise’s 2019 spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw,” which opened to $60 million and wound up grossing $174 million domestically and $585 million overseas. That would be a great outcome for Universal, which gambled by releasing the pricey action film at this still relatively early stage in the post-pandemic recovery period. Studio insiders told TheWrap that Universal is satisfied with its decision to move “F9” back a full year, and then again from Memorial Day weekend to June 25. The additional delay allowed time for more theaters to reopen and for pandemic capacity restrictions to be lifted. In fact, theaters in 44 states and nine of.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

After ‘F9’ Delivers at the Box Office, Can Other Summer Blockbusters Keep Up the Momentum?

“F9” provided a much-needed jolt to the domestic box office. The latest entry in Universal’s high-octane “Fast & Furious” saga collected $70 million in its opening weekend, the best start at the U.S. box office since 2019’s holiday release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The arrival of “F9” is the latest big-screen offering to help usher in a delayed summer blockbuster season and aid in the recovery of the struggling movie theater industry. Yet those in the business of selling film tickets still have a long and winding path to travel before they are able to emerge from the wreckage caused by the pandemic.
Movies977wmoi.com

F9 Opening Weekend Topped Box Office with $70 Million

The latest entry in the successful “Fast and Furious” franchise is this week’s top movie at the box office. “F-9” earned nearly 70-million-dollars in North America. This is the biggest opening weekend for any movie since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coming in second is “A Quiet Place Part 2” — which made just over six-million-bucks at theaters in the U.S. and Canada. In third place is “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” with nearly five-million-dollars. Rounding out the Top Five are the animated family movie “Peter Rabbit 2 — The Runaway” followed by “Cruella” starring Emma Stone.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Box Office: 'F9' Zooms Past $500 Million Globally

“F9” has the box office in overdrive. The ninth installment in Universal’s action-packed “Fast and Furious” franchise has surpassed $500 million in global ticket sales, solidifying its place as Hollywood’s biggest theatrical hit of the pandemic era. Other than “Hi, Mom” ($822 million) and “Detective Chinatown 3” ($686 million), which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy