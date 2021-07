TULSA – Gabriel Iglesias is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove, on Friday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale June 25. Iglesias is one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians performing at sold-out concerts around the world. He is also one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube with over half a billion views and has over 19 million fans across social media.