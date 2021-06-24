Galactic Frights Return This Halloween in IDW’s Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader’s Castle – Exclusive
Come this fall, Darth Vader will haunt your dreams. IDW Publishing and Lucasfilm’s Halloween tradition of spooky stories will continue this year with Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader’s Castle, a five-issue miniseries from writer Cavan Scott, kicking off in September and running throughout October. Scott has shepherded the series’ terrifying tales since 2018’s Tales from Vader’s Castle, and promises that there are plenty of frights left in the halls of the Sith Lord’s horrifying home.www.starwars.com
Comments / 0