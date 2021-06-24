Galactic Frights Return This Halloween in IDW’s Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader’s Castle – Exclusive

Star Wars: Resistance Reborn novelist Rebecca Roanhorse is writing the new Phoenix comic for Marvel Comics, with Echo as the new host of the galactic cosmid force. A force that it appears she will be using. Roanhorse has won Nebula, Hugo, and Locus Awards for her sci-fi work and was recipient of the 2018 Astounding (Campbell) Award for Best New Writer. As well as Star Wars: Resistance Reborn, she has created The Sixth World series, Race to the Sun, and her latest novel Black Sun. She has also had projects optioned by Amazon Studios, Netflix, and Paramount. Roanhorse previously wrote a short Echo story in last year's Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices #1 and now returns to the character as, in The Avengers comics, Echo is the new Phoenix, with her own ancestry and comics mythos combining.