Despite not being part of Bachelor Nation anymore, Chris Harrison is still living his best life. A source in Texas saw Harrison at the Austin Proper Hotel. According to the witness he was nice to fans who wanted a picture. The source said, “I thought he seemed fine.” Chris has had a different sort of year since the pandemic started. He did a lot more with the dates during Tayshia’s season since they were so limited. Then, after Matt’s season, when he defended a contestant’s past racial behavior, he decided to step down as the host.