A bill named for a Haverstraw teen killed in a car accident eight years ago just needs the governor’s signature to become law. The air bags in a used car driven by 18 year-old Anthony Amoros failed to deploy in the accident, but that was because they weren’t even in the car, something the car dealer did not have to disclose at the time. Since then, Anthony’s father, Al, has been working aggressively to make sure that doesn’t happen to any other consumers, who generally wouldn’t know how to determine whether their car had an airbag in it or not…