Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Meet Deva Lompop, the Star Wars Galaxy’s Baddest New Bounty Hunter – Exclusive

StarWars.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe underworld of the Star Wars galaxy is about to get a little more dangerous. And colorful. Coming soon to terrorize Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters crossover is Deva Lompop, a bounty hunter specifically requested by Jabba the Hutt himself, revealed exclusively on StarWars.com. Co-created by writer Justina Ireland and artist Iban Coello, Deva will join the hunt for Han Solo in Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters: Jabba the Hutt #1 and appear in every War of the Bounty Hunters one-shot. As can be seen in the concept art and final pages from her debut issue, Deva is hard to miss: she sports a rainbow-feather mohawk and plated armor, which seems filled with surprises. And though Deva is new to Star Wars, it turns out she’s been around the galaxy for a while; since the High Republic era, in fact — centuries prior to the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

www.starwars.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bounty Hunter#Galaxy#War#Elo#The New York Rangers#Jets#Yankees#Knicks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ahead Of Star Wars' Mandalorian Spinoff, A Prior Boba Fett Actor Goes Off Over Change Made To Bounty Hunter's Ship

Star Wars is a franchise that's no stranger to controversy, especially when fans feel modern changes betray the lore of the original trilogy. That's seemingly happened once again after A LEGO set featuring Boba Fett's ship Slave-1 was renamed "Boba Fett's Starship." Now, ahead of The Mandalorian spinoff featuring the character, a past Boba Fett actor is going off on the change.
Visual Artbleedingcool.com

Star Wars Becomes Adorable With Kotobukiya's New Ewok Statue

We return to the Forest Moon of Endor as Kotobukiya reveals their newest Star Wars ARTFX Artist Series statue. The statue is titled The Little Rebels, and it captures the Battle of Endor from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in adorable fashion. A group of Ewok is taking on a Chicken Walker (AT-ST) and having a blast doing it. The statue's sculpt features an animated style that really pulls in the child-like Ewok's nature, and it pulls the statue together nicely.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Creating The World Of Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy – Exclusive Interview

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy releases this October, and as part of our exclusive coverage of the game, we sat down for an exclusive interview with the game's Senior Creative Director, Jean-François Dugas, about how his team at Eidos Montreal is creating a faithful but truly unique story in the Marvel Games universe. We learned about the game's pre-production and initial pitch to Marvel, why the team wanted players to control Star-Lord instead of other characters like Rocket Raccoon or Gamora, and how player choice is weaved through this story-driven action game.
ComicsGizmodo

Star Wars Visions' First Teaser Puts a Japanese Lens on the Galaxy Far, Far Away

Star Wars is so vast and all-encompassing as a franchise, that the galaxy far, far away can play host to so many different styles and genres of storytelling. But while western animation is certainly no stranger to Star Wars, now creatives from Japan are taking the lead on a new series that wants to bring fresh eyes to that vast galaxy.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #14

“THE FOLLOWING” Hunted by the mysterious assassin DEATHSTICK, a wounded VALANCE and his reluctant partner DENGAR are running out of options! T’ONGA is outgunned and outnumbered… but she does have one last surprise up her sleeve! And the shadowy force behind all of the danger makes its move!. Written by:...
Moviesspoilertv.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Reunion & Bounty Lost - Review

Reunion was the immediate follow on from the heartbreaking Battle Scars that thrust the Bad Batch into a fight against one of their own as they were pushed with their backs to the wall inside a former Jedi cruiser. It was a tense episode that had the action that Battle Scars lacked, in that it was all-action, virtually all the time – we saw the dangers of Crosshair working with the enemy, he knew exactly what Hunter and company would do and he knew just how outnumbered and outmanoeuvred they were – there was no way out. I do find it weird that Rex would leave without some way of coming back to help them in the fight – he just left and walked off? – and I still find it weird that the group just didn’t go with him – if they were looking for a purpose, he would have given them one instantly – but The Bad Batch has a while to go yet before it becomes a proto-Rebels, which is essentially the only direction that it can head in at this point. It’s already a proto-Mandalorian, and that only became more apparent in this episode.
San Diego, CA/Film

Cool Stuff: ‘Ghostbusters’, ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Star Trek’ Hallmark Ornaments Will Be Comic-Con Exclusives

Hallmark won’t be bringing a booth to any in-person conventions this year. But when the home version of Comic-Con International in San Diego and New York Comic-Con come around later this year, they’ll be offering limited quantities of a few exclusive ornaments that fans of Star Wars, Star Trek, and Ghostbusters will want to get their hands on. There’s also another exclusive collectible that might be of interest to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse fans.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Reveals Who Is Behind All Those Bounty Hunter Attacks

In Star Wars: The Bad Batch, someone put a bounty on Omega's head, and now we know who it is. There's a full-scale War of the Bounty Hunters going on in another corner of the Star Wars galaxy. At the same time, The Bad Batch has set two fan-favorites against each other. Clone Force 99 previously tangled with Fennec Shand in the show's fourth episode, "Cornered." Later, after Fennec failed to bring Omega in, Cad Bane took the job. He succeeded in capturing Omega only to lose her when Fennec showed back up. We know why Omega is valuable. Now we know that the bounty hunter battles taking place on the show are the results of allies keeping secrets from each other. SPOILERS follow for the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode "Bounty Lost."
ComicsStarWars.com

A Mysterious Former Sith Wanders the Galaxy in Ronin, the Upcoming Star Wars: Visions Novel – Exclusive Reveal

Forget what you know about Jedi and Sith. Star Wars: Visions, coming to Disney+ this September, will feature a collection of animated Original Short Films created by some of the world’s biggest anime studios. Each story promises to be a unique take on the galaxy far, far away, including new interpretations and remixes of Star Wars mythology. Kamikaze Douga’s The Duel, helmed by director Takanobu Mizuno, focuses on Jedi and Sith, but with an alternate history pulled from Japanese lore — and it has become the inspiration for a new Star Wars novel unlike any other in recent memory.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

4-LOM & Zuckuss get a Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters one-shot

Marvel has announced that 4-LOM & Zuckuss are set to get their very own one-shot comic as part of the ongoing Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters event this August courtesy of writer Daniel Jose Older and artist Kei Zama. Check out the cover artwork and solicitation here…. Together,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy