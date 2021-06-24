Meet Deva Lompop, the Star Wars Galaxy’s Baddest New Bounty Hunter – Exclusive

Reunion was the immediate follow on from the heartbreaking Battle Scars that thrust the Bad Batch into a fight against one of their own as they were pushed with their backs to the wall inside a former Jedi cruiser. It was a tense episode that had the action that Battle Scars lacked, in that it was all-action, virtually all the time – we saw the dangers of Crosshair working with the enemy, he knew exactly what Hunter and company would do and he knew just how outnumbered and outmanoeuvred they were – there was no way out. I do find it weird that Rex would leave without some way of coming back to help them in the fight – he just left and walked off? – and I still find it weird that the group just didn’t go with him – if they were looking for a purpose, he would have given them one instantly – but The Bad Batch has a while to go yet before it becomes a proto-Rebels, which is essentially the only direction that it can head in at this point. It’s already a proto-Mandalorian, and that only became more apparent in this episode.