Use This 30-Minute Video to Start an After-Dinner Habit That Burns Calories and Reduces Bloating

By Jenny Sugar
PopSugar
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce the weather warmed up in the spring, I started a new habit where I walk for 30 minutes outside after dinner. It's the one thing I've found that serves three purposes: 1) it stops me from overeating after dinner; 2) it's a primary food that fills my soul because I can do it with my family and dogs; and 3) it prevents the after-dinner bloating I was getting before I started these evening walks.

