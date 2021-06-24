Use This 30-Minute Video to Start an After-Dinner Habit That Burns Calories and Reduces Bloating

I know it's not a precise estimate of calories, but when I log in Strength Training under cardiovascular (all the machines for chest, arms, back, etc.), should I log in the total minutes I'm going through and using the various machines, or should I deduct some or all of the rest periods between sets? For example, some days I go through pretty quickly from machine to machine (different machines), only resting 30 seconds or less between sets, whereas other times, it may be 1-2 minutes between sets. This will affect the number of calories it calculates (I understand that this isn't precise, just wanting to know what to use for minutes. Thanks!