Derek Hough Credits TikTok for Unleashing His 'Inner Dork' (Exclusive)

After a long day of classes, Bella Pansera ‘23 just wants to get into bed and relax. She soon finds herself scrolling through the endless “for you” page on TikTok where every video is different but it all somehow fits into what she’s in the mood to see. From Harry Styles videos to astrology to dancing and back to astrology and even critiques of capitalism, Bella sees all of that on TikTok within about a minute. She started using TikTok in the summer of 2019 and credits the algorithm of the app for getting her hooked and she has heavily used the app ever since.