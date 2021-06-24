'Friends' Star Courteney Cox Reveals One Aspect of Series That Left Her Hurt

Following the highly-anticipated Friends Reunion on HBO Max, lead star Courteney Cox is confessing there is something about being part of the award-winning cast that has left her hurt throughout the years. While the popular series ran from 1994 to 2004, all of her co-stars including Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry were all nominated for Emmys, except her. While she admits she was thrilled for her in-real-life friends, she did feel a bit left out that she was the only one who was never even nominated.