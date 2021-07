POCATELLO — Police are looking for a man who committed an armed robbery at a bank ATM Thursday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. at US Bank on the 800 block of Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello. According to police, the victims were at the ATM drive-thru when a man approached their vehicle, brandished a weapon and demanded their belongings. The suspect then walked away from the bank headed westbound toward Wilson Avenue.