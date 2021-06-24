Dive team rescues keys, fishing pole and an iPhone (with alarm buzzing) three days later
BLACKFOOT — What started out as a fun float trip down the Snake River turned dangerous and then remarkable for Tom and Marlo Adams. Tom, who went to the river with his wife and friends, tipped his kayak near the Tilden Bridge Boat Ramp and lost his new phone, keys, fishing pole, and wallet in the swiftly moving current. Although Tom was wearing a lifejacket and managed to swim out of the river unharmed, he was discouraged by all the lost property.www.eastidahonews.com