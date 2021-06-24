Cancel
Rod, Gun & Game: Free fishing this weekend – Unfussy fun!

By Forrest Fisher
springvillejournal.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NYS free fishing weekend is June 26-27, 2021 – NO FISHING LICENSE REQUIRED to fish in NYS. This applies to residents and non-residents. Amazing – no tax, no cost, no mask required, it’s just free. Enjoy this special opportunity. As the weeks are flying by, since our lives have reopened a bit, folks everywhere are vying for position on outdoor fun. Where to fish, when to fish and what to fish with is among top interests. You can learn more with hands-on fun, at Chestnut Ridge Park Lake this Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., all free, it’s for kids 15 years and under and their parents or guardians, courtesy of NYSDEC and local sportsmen.

