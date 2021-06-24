Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawson, Wibaux by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 15:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawson; Wibaux The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Wibaux County in northeastern Montana Southeastern Dawson County in northeastern Montana * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 308 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Glendive, or over Glendive, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Glendive airport measured 64 mph. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Glendive, Wibaux, West Glendive, Hodges, Forest Park, Stipek and Yates. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov