Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central La Paz SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM MST At 206 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Vicksburg Junction, or 44 miles southeast of Parker, moving northeast at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which may also generate blowing dust. Locations impacted include Vicksburg and Vicksburg Junction. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 36 and 55. US Highway 60 between mile markers 40 and 50. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 45 and 49.alerts.weather.gov