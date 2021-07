Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine have made a career out of documentaries that focus both on the underdog and the clear injustices going on in our world. This wife and husband team were Oscar-nominated for Best Documentary Feature for their film War/Dance in 2007 and won the Documentary Short Subject Academy Award in 2013 for Inocente. They’ve also earned both the Peabody and Emmy Award for their 2013 HBO documentary, Life According to Sam. So why did these very accomplished documentarians turn their attention to women’s sports?