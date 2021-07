Two years into his NFL career, Arizona Cardinals quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray has yet to guide his team to the postseason, with Arizona finishing last in the NFC West in 2019 and then third this past fall. And given Murray's track record at previous levels in the sport, he hasn't been afraid to admit that his journey thus far in the league has been a bit of a reality check following high school and collegiate careers in which losing was rare.