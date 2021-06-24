Congratulations to these two dudes and their boring shoes for solving politics

Time to Log Off is a weekly series documenting the many ways our elected officials show their whole asses online. Bipartisanship. What does it really mean in this, our cursed year of two thousand and twenty one? Is it lawmakers from opposite parties coming together and hashing out legislation with the best interests of their constituents in mind? Is it a mutual understanding that, despite differences in governing philosophies, you've been elected to do what's right for your communities, which sometimes means sitting down to do the hard, thankless work of bridging that divide?