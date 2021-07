Richard Lee, who died in 2012, took the centuries-old art of painting on glass to new and fantastical heights, creating a world of his own filled with colorful, fanciful creatures. Winged fish, a canine angel and flower-headed people are just a few of the vivid figures who fly, soar and stride through the works on display at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum in Life in Reverse: The Remarkable World of Richard Lee, through July 25.