Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

White House nominates Mayor Robert Garcia to serve on national scholarship foundation

By Jason Ruiz
Posted by 
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 18 days ago

Mayor Robert Garcia was nominated by the White House this week to serve as a trustee for the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation, which offers financial assistance to those pursuing careers in public service.

Garcia was one of 17 nominations that President Joe Biden announced Wednesday for a variety of positions in his administration and agencies like the Truman Scholarship Foundation.

The Truman Scholarship Foundation was created by Congress in 1975 at the request of Truman, who sought to have a living memorial rather than a brick-and-mortar tribute to his time as president. The Truman scholarship awards up to $30,000 for graduate studies in the U.S. or abroad.

Garcia said in a Tweet Wednesday that he was honored by the nomination, which he said would allow him to remain in his current job as mayor of Long Beach. Garcia’s appointment must still be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Given Garcia’s ties to both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris—he endorsed both during their runs for the Democratic presidential nominating process—many observers expected that he might be appointed to some position within the administration.

There was speculation in November that he could be in the running to replace Harris as one of California’s senators but Gov. Gavin Newsom ultimately tapped Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill that void in December.

Garcia has previously said he intends to finish his current term as mayor but has been noncommittal about whether he would run for a third term , which he is eligible to do after a charter amendment he championed in 2018 was adopted by voters .

Garcia has yet to file paperwork to run for next June’s mayoral election and last week held a fundraiser at a waterfront hotel to aid an account linked to a potential run for lieutenant governor in 2026.

The post White House nominates Mayor Robert Garcia to serve on national scholarship foundation appeared first on Long Beach Post .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Society
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Long Beach, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Alex Padilla
Person
Harry S. Truman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House#The U S Senate#Democratic#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

A joint for a vaccine? Weed becomes latest giveaway in fight against COVID-19

Long Beach has tried giving away aquarium tickets, cheeseburgers and gaming systems to entice more residents to get vaccinated, but now a community group is taking a new approach by offering free joints for people who may still be holding out on getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The post A joint for a vaccine? Weed becomes latest giveaway in fight against COVID-19 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Cannabis laws tweaked to allow shared-use of manufacturing facilities but advocates say more dispensaries are needed

The change will allow businesses that infuse concentrates into products, extract cannabis oils using butter or oils or just package and label products to use the same space, similar to a commercial kitchen, but the law will require common-use space to be used at scheduled times by individual operators.  The post Cannabis laws tweaked to allow shared-use of manufacturing facilities but advocates say more dispensaries are needed appeared first on Long Beach Post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy