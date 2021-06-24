Cancel
SAG-AFTRA Approves Rules for Studios That Want to Require Vaccines for Film/TV Shoots

By Jeremy Fuster
TheWrap
TheWrap
In a special meeting on Thursday, SAG-AFTRA’s national board of directors approved a set of guidelines that studios must abide by if they wish to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for cast and crew on production sets. The rules come as the actors’ guild is set to meet with other Hollywood...

