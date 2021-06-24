SAG-AFTRA Approves Rules for Studios That Want to Require Vaccines for Film/TV Shoots

MINE (2021-)​. MINE is the latest South Korean drama series about three strong women in search of their love, revenge, and justice for mistreatment from men, their husbands respectively. The main theme of the show was what women can do for themselves to get power over their life back - women should be the creators of their own paths, not men. It was also about women solidarity and groundbreaking regarding LGBT representation by having one of the main lesbian characters although we still haven't gotten the lesbian kiss which is for me as a lesbian very important (they should do it in the near future though!) but at least we got a decent lesbian love story between two lesbians although their screentime was disproportionally short compared to all other storylines. Also, a lesbian character as shown in the most positive way, respectable, responsible, loving, loyal, and faithful.