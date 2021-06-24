Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Wounded Warrior Project and USAA have a message - PTSD is treatable

By Julia LeDoux
Posted by 
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4d5s_0aeSAqWl00
Wounded Warrior's Project Odyssey connects wounded warriors with nature as a way to promote mental and physical healing. Photo credit Wounded Warrior Project

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is treatable and veterans shouldn’t hesitate to reach out and get help in their battle against it.

That’s the message that Wounded Warrior Project, other nonprofits and USAA want to spread throughout June, which is PTSD Month.

“Unfortunately there is still a lot of stigma around mental health issues, especially for veterans that have or are going through some really difficult times,” said retired Army Lt. Gen. Mike Linnington, WWP CEO.

A 2020 survey of the wounded warriors WWP serves found that 83% report living with the symptoms of PTSD, and 30% reported having thoughts of suicide in the last two weeks.

WWP currently serves 190,000 wounded, injured and ill veterans and their families, Linnington said. The nonprofit holds 5,000 live and virtual events around the country each year, providing those it serves with health and wellness programs, employment assistance and other resources.

“It really starts with connecting veterans with each other, their communities and their brothers and sisters in arms,” he explained.

Among the programs WWP offers is Project Odyssey, which provides wounded warriors with an outdoor adventure and series of talks in a group setting.

“Really, the centerpiece of all our programs is our mental health program that provides warriors that are struggling with the invisible wounds of war from the trauma they faced while in uniform,” said Linnington.

According to a new survey from Cohen Veterans Network, 67% of Americans believe the majority of veterans experience PTSD; 26% believe veterans suffering from PTSD are violent/dangerous, and nearly a quarter think PTSD is not treatable.

“The perception is everyone with PTSD is violent,” said USAA Senior Vice President John Bird, a retired Navy vice admiral. “That is not the case.”

WWP’s survey also found that 29% of wounded warriors had difficulty getting mental health care, put off getting care or did not get the care they need due to barriers such as personal schedule, fear that treatment may bring up painful or traumatic memories, inconsistent treatment, uncomfortable with existing resources, or felt they would be considered weak for seeking treatment.

Linnington said those perceived barriers are just that -- perceptions that can be overcome.

“Asking for help is a sign of strength and not of weakness,” he said.

The WWP logo depicts one warrior carrying a wounded warrior on their shoulders. Linnington said that’s an analogy for what can happen when veterans are treated for PTSD.

"After you’ve received treatment and are healed, or at least managing the symptoms that you’ve faced when you deployed and came home, you can carry someone else and encourage them to get the treatment they need," said Linnington.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com

Want to get more connected to the great resources Connecting Vets has to offer? Click here to sign up for our weekly newsletter. https://www.radio.com/connectingvets/newsletter

Comments / 0

Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
663
Followers
638
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usaa#Wounded Warriors#Wounded Warrior Project#Usaa#Army#Wwp#Project Odyssey#Cohen Veterans Network#Americans#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
PTSD
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
The Hill

Veterans with PTSD do better at the VA

The men sitting in the conference room at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) clinic in Mare Island, Calif., are all Vietnam veterans in their late 60s and early 70s. After suffering for decades from panic attacks, nightmares, flashbacks, anger and other assorted symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), they’re now part of a weekly PTSD support group.
Clarksville, TNTullahoma News

Centerstone brings awareness to PTSD

Centerstone is spreading awareness about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder while bringing awareness to available treatments. Venée Hummel is a certified clinician at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone and said it was important to talk about PTSD to lower the stigma associated with it and to show treatments are available.
Elizabethtown, KYNews Enterprise

Fireworks might be cues for those with PTSD

For veterans and soldiers with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder, firework celebrations can bring noise that could trigger memories and stress for those with PTSD. “Near-death experiences, severe life-threatening injuries or sexual violence can cause Post-traumatic Stress Disorder,” Licensed Clinical Psychologist Dr. Rollin Rhodes of Elizabethtown said. “PTSD can happen to anyone who is traumatized, but we commonly think of soldiers, particularly those with combat experience.”
HealthGuymon Daily Herald

Raising awareness for PTSD Awareness

June was PTSD – Post Traumatic Stress Disorder - Awareness Month. The focus is to raise public awareness about issues related to PTSD and help to reduce the stigma associated with PTSD. The Senate designated June as the official month in 2014. While June is the official month to help raise awareness, the focus shouldn't stop there. As the Fourth of July approaches it is important to remember those who are dealing with PTSD and the triggers that can take place with the Fourth of July festivities.
Hattiesburg, MSWDAM-TV

Veterans, fireworks and PTSD: The aftermath of combat

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend booms and pops will echo through the night as people fill the skies with fireworks to celebrate our country’s freedom and the ones who died for it. But some may not take into account how that noise can affect veterans who fought for our...
Horseheads, NYNewsChannel 36

How to manage PTSD on the 4th of July

HORSEHEADS(WENY)-- Many Americans celebrate the 4th of July with parades, picnics and cookouts. Events that are meant to bring family and friends together but are usually accompanied by fireworks. For individuals suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, the explosions and loud displays can raise anxiety levels as veterans recall traumatic...
Brookings, ORCurry Coastal Pilot

Letter: Much work to do for PTSD

June was PTSD Awareness Month. Here is info that demonstrates that we have much to do in our PTSD awareness efforts — including outreach to PTSD suffers. Who are our PTSD suffers?. A Google search will provide this information: “Prevalence of PTSD in Veterans — In one major study of...
Mental HealthMountain Mail

PTSD: Building a life after trauma

June 27 was National Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Day. Although PTSD can sometimes be a term that is used jokingly or to describe a reaction to a common occurrence, it is a condition that can seriously impact a person’s relationships and quality of life. It affects more than 9 million people in the United States alone.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
610 Sports Radio

PTSD is not as common as you’d think

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Fourth of July can be a difficult time for many people with post-traumatic stress disorder, who may be triggered by loud noises and fireworks. But doctors say the illness itself is actually quite rare. PTSD can occur after any trauma, whether it’s an assault, a...
Mental HealthGettysburg Times

What is trauma, particularly PTSD

The word trauma seems to be popping up in news reports quite frequently these days. But what is trauma? More importantly, what is posttraumatic stress disorder commonly referred to as PTSD. Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a real diagnosis that can be found with the anxiety disorders in the Diagnostic...
Mental Healthriverbender.com

PTSD And 4th Of July Time Period

According to the National Center for Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), about seven or eight out of every 100 people will experience the disorder at some point in their lives. PTSD can develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event that can range from a natural disaster or car accident to combat or sexual assault.
Houston, TXhoustonpublicmedia.org

Trauma and PTSD

PTSD stands for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and the condition is not limited to the military. Professor Maureen Grissom from the Department of Behavioral and Social Sciences at the University of Houston College of Medicine tells us the warning signs and has some advice. “Trauma can stem from being involved...
Healthvintonjacksoncourier.com

This holiday, be mindful of those living with PTSD

With our nation’s birthday coming this weekend, it’s important to be mindful of those who have served to keep us at home safe and free. Fireworks can be aweinspiring and fascinating to some but to others they can be frightening or triggering. For those living with Posttramuatic Stress Disorder, a...
Mental HealthFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

The unseen tragedy of PTSD | Opinion

It’s early in the morning, the sun has barely begun to light up the sky. Most are still sleeping. As a firefighter, it looks like any other morning. We arrive at the fire station and run down the checklist of chores that must be accomplished to be prepared for the day. And while everything is going according to plan, this is the type of job where there is no such thing as a regular day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy