Wilmington, DE

21 U.S. Urban Agriculture Public Garden-Community Partner Collaborations Awarded Funds

witn22.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilmington, DE – The United States Botanic Garden (USBG) and American Public Gardens Association (Association) have partnered to support public gardens and their community partners engaging in urban agriculture and food-growing to address food security challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, the USBG and the Association awarded $403,450 to 21 public garden partnerships across the United States that will foster public engagement and education in urban food growing and build capacity in urban agriculture programs. The Urban Agriculture Resilience Program aims to strengthen collaborations, promote resilience, and gather best practices from across the U.S.

www.witn22.org

