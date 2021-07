The inaugural Kansas City BBQ Festival (also known as KCQ) is coming to the home of the Chiefs this month. This family-friendly festival is a celebration of barbecue and not a competition-style event. Several of the most prominent area BBQ joints will be featured including Joe’s Kansas City Barbeque, Jones’ Bar-b-q and Plowboys BBQ. In addition to local favorites, the festival will feature pitmasters from across the country including Black’s BBQ (Lockhart, TX), Central City BBQ (New Orleans, LA), Sugarfire Smokehouse (St. Louis, MO), 2M Smokehouse (San Antonio, TX) and GQue BBQ (Denver, CO).