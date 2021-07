Bandai Namco released a brand new video this week for Tales Of Arise, as we get a look at the game's opening cinematic scene for fun. This is basically anime fun as they show off every character in the game that they can along with a bit of action and give you a sense of how the world looks. But like a lot of opening cinematics, it doesn't really reveal anything about the game more than we already know at this point. So if you're coming it for spoilers, you're a little out of luck. Enjoy the video below as the game will be released on September 10th.