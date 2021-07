The Oakland Old-Time Jam will be held at 7 p.m. July 8 Our Town Theatre, 121 E. Center St. Those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are not required to wear a mask. The event is free and open to the public. The Our Town Theatre jam is held on the second Thursday of the month. For more information, email earlgrs@gmail.com or call 301-334-5991.