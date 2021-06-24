Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Where to Stream Your Favorite Movie Franchises From ‘Twilight’ to ‘Harry Potter’

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
news-graphic.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the market for a nostalgic movie night binge? Most fan-favorite franchises are available to stream on the various platforms available with the simple click of a button. Whether space is your jam, superheroes are your thing, or supernatural stories are where it’s at, there’s something for everyone. Below, we’re rounding up where you can find and stream several movie franchises ranging from Twilight and Harry Potter to Star Wars and Lord of the Rings.

www.news-graphic.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
William Shatner
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Stephenie Meyer
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Leonard Nimoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchises#Twilight#Iron Man S#Guardian Of The Galaxy#Marvel#Premier Access#Rings#Paramount#Wonder Woman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesBirmingham Star

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' returns

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): Harry Potter fans have a reason to rejoice as the much-awaited 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' drama has been slated to return to Broadway this year, after a year-long wait following the COVID-19 shutdown and the controversial year for author and producer J.K. Rowling.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Selection of Jokes about Hollywood

Today's selection of jokes is all about Hollywood, including an intern's terrible internship, a new classical movie, a casting agent finding a new star, and a production manager at breakfast. THE INTERN. An intern did not enjoy his internship in Hollywood. First, the production crew made him follow Leonardo DiCaprio...
MoviesComicBook

Harry Potter Movies Leaving HBO Max Once Again

The end of a month is now officially upon us, which means a rotating array of movies and television shows are about to leave certain streaming services. That is especially the case for HBO Max, which is saying goodbye (for now) to a number of titles ahead of the beginning of July. For fans of a certain wizarding world, that might be disappointing news, as all eight Harry Potter films are soon set to leave the streamer today, Wednesday, June 30th. This comes after the films were reuploaded to the streamer at the beginning of this month. So if you want to check out 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2002's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2004's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2007's Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2009's Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2010's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, and 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, you only have a limited amount of time to do so.
MoviesNewsday

Restaged 'Harry Potter' returning to Broadway as a single show

It's magic time again for Harry Potter. The Tony Award-winning drama "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" will resume performances at Broadway's Lyric Theatre on Nov. 16, the show's producers announced on Monday. Originally presented in two parts, the show has been restaged and will now be offered as a single performance. Tickets go on sale on July 12 at harrypotteronstage.com.
Moviesabilenetx.gov

Harry Potter Craft & Movie: "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire"

Join your Main Library for a summer of Harry Potter fun during the Summer Reading Club. Each week we’ll be watching an installment of the series, making a craft to go along with the featured film, and having fun with this popular movie franchise. At this session we’ll be watching 2004’s “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” In this installment, Harry Potter finds himself competing in a hazardous tournament between rival schools of magic, but he is distracted by recurring nightmares. This film is rated PG-13 for sequences of fantasy violence and frightening images, and has a run time of 2 hours and 37 minutes. Feel free to bring in your own snacks and drinks, and be sure to come out and have some Harry Potter fun with us every week!
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

Richard Donner dies: Before helming blockbuster movies, he directed famous TV shows from Gilligan's Island to The Twilight Zone

The 91-year-old Donner was best known for directing The Omen, The Goonies, the Lethal Weapon franchise and Superman. But before moving to the big screen, Donner got his start directing for network television. Donner's TV credits include The Twilight Zone, Kojak, Perry Mason, The Wild Wild West, The F.B.I., Gilligan's Island, The Rifleman, Route 66 and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. "Director Richard Donner died Monday at the age of 91," says Matthew Dessem. "His feature films include The Omen, Superman, The Goonies, and the Lethal Weapon franchise, which have several things in common, despite spanning multiple genres: They were all blockbusters, they were all hugely influential, and you’ve probably already seen them all many, many times. There’s one more thing, too: They’re a relatively small part of Donner’s filmography. Donner learned his trade in network television, and whether you count by runtime, number of episodes, or number of shows, he directed more TV in the first five years of his career than in 45 years of making feature films. The approach he learned there stuck with him long after he jumped to theatrical releases, too: As late as 2006, he described himself in an Archive of American Television interview as someone who was 'pretty good at meeting a schedule and a budget' like a TV director-for-hire, not an auteur. If you want to watch Donner’s early work and see him trying things out, though, it’s surprisingly difficult to do. With only a few exceptions—his episodes of enormously successful shows with long syndicated afterlives like The Twilight Zone or Perry Mason—virtually none of it is legally available to stream. That’s a shame, because even Donner’s earliest work has great performances and visually striking shots, like the shot of Harry Dean Stanton goofing around with a noose in his episode of Dick Powell’s Zane Grey Theatre, which was only his second time directing TV." Dessem offers "a guide to the first five years of Donner’s TV career—which doubles as a guide to a decent slice of early 1960s TV, because he was so prolific—complete with information about how or where you can watch his work. As you’ll see, the networks are doing a pretty terrible job of keeping their own history available to the public, despite the fact that they now run streaming services." ALSO: William Shatner recalls Donner directing his classic “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” episode of The Twilight Zone.
MoviesPosted by
HelloGiggles

Let This 'Harry Potter' Quiz Sort You Into Your Hogwarts House

There comes a time when every Harry Potter fan wonders "what is my Hogwarts house?" Okay, we're downplaying it: True Potterheads have strong opinions on which Hogwarts house the sorting hat would place them in, and they're typically as adamant about the results as Lavender Brown was about making Ron Weasley fall in love with her in The Half-Blood Prince. We're talking heated debates on whether or not you'd be rocking yellow, red, green, or blue on your Hogwarts robes.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Of Course, There Are Tons Of Harry Potter Tattoos, But I'm Surprised By Some Of The Other Movies That Have Inspired The Most Ink

Raise your hand if you ever watched a movie that made you want to pay someone hundreds of dollars to jab you with a needle thousands of times, imprinting a symbol of that film on your skin forever. I should see so many hands in the air right now - myself included - because there are hundreds of thousands of people walking around with some pretty cool movie-related ink on them. While you have probably seen a ton of Harry Potter tattoos, whether it be the Deathly Hallows symbol, “Always” or even a 2-for-1 combo of the two, the Wizarding World isn’t the only thing making it onto fans’ skin, and it actually doesn’t even make the number one spot!
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

How and where to see the complete Harry Potter saga

Harry Potter It is one of the most prominent film sagas of the last decades, which is why it has a large number of fans. Adaptations of JK Rowling’s books were available on the Netflix streaming service until a few months ago, but they were pulled and caused annoyance among the fandom. Now they have a new place where they can see all the movies. Sight!
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Twilight: In what order to watch the movies?

From the Twilight saga we learned that there were vampires who did not die when they saw sunlight. In the case of vampire adventures based on the books by Stephenie Meyer, the representation of this figure is quite different from what we are used to in classic works. The image of Dracula with bloodstained fangs is not exactly reproduced in Twilight, a franchise in which vampires glow in the daylight.
MoviesObserver

From ‘Black Widow’ to ‘CODA’, the Summer Streaming Movie Schedule Is Stacked

As we reach the midpoint of 2021, it’s reassuring to see big films like A Quiet Place Part II and F9 supercharge a box office in dire need of life support. The logjam of blockbusters jockeying for position the remainder of the year will continue to expedite the film industry’s recovery. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that theatrical revenue year-to-date is still 45% behind the same stretch last year. Sadly, Hollywood is still feeling the after effects of the pandemic here in the United States.
Relationshipsnewfolks.com

How to throw a magical Harry Potter marathon with your tweens

July 31 is a big day for Harry Potter fans. For those muggles out there, July 31 is Harry Potter’s birthday. His birthday is essential to the plot of J.K. Rowling’s blockbuster Harry Potter book series. Young Harry finds out he is a wizard on his 11th birthday. Rowling’s book series took the literary world by storm when the first novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, debuted in 1997. Six books would follow with a play based on the characters in 2016. The series spawned eight movies with more in the works.
Musica2so.com

Music from Harry Potter

Unleash your inner wizard with this concert of Hogwarts hits for the whole family! Enjoy familiar themes from one of film’s best-loved franchises as the music of John Williams & Co. transports us through Platform 9 3/4 and beyond. A classic on the A2SO calendar, our Harry Potter concert remains a family favorite and concert tradition year after year — don’t miss this performance from the incredible acoustic of Hill Auditorium!

Comments / 0

Community Policy