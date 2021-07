In the age of stay-at-home orders, it’s likely that you’ve created an indoor jungle for your at-home office and you’re now a plant mami. And like any good mother, we want to create a nurturing (and kickass) home for our plant babies. If you’re currently scouting for status planters, we’ve got you covered. From design-minded people hoping to house their fiddle-leaf fig in uniquely shaped pots to eccentrics looking to freshen up dull rooms with colorful vases, there are countless stand-out pieces that satisfy a variety of tastes. Below, we put together a list of our favorite Latina ceramicists and artists designing gorgeous functional décor for your plantitas.