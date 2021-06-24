Cancel
Nike Jumps on Earnings Beat as Footwear Segment Rebounds

By Tony Owusu
Street.Com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Nike Inc. (NKE) - Get Report were rising Thursday after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that topped analyst estimates. The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share on revenue of $12.3 billion, the latter of which was up 96% compared to the prior year. Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of 51 cents per share on revenue of $11.03 billion.

