Nike Jumps on Earnings Beat as Footwear Segment Rebounds
Shares of Nike Inc. (NKE) - Get Report were rising Thursday after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that topped analyst estimates. The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share on revenue of $12.3 billion, the latter of which was up 96% compared to the prior year. Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of 51 cents per share on revenue of $11.03 billion.www.thestreet.com